‘If you build it, they will come,’ came true for a Valley business after working with Kevin Costner

Lifted Trucks, a Valley-based dealership that builds out and sells used trucks, including fitting them with lift kits and other accessories, got the endorsement of a lifetime after recently completing a custom truck order for actor Kevin Costner.

Costner reached out to Lifted Trucks, Phoenix Business Journal’s 2021 ACE Rookie of the Year, after hearing about them from a friend and looking them up online, said co-owner James Pillor.

The experience working with the "Field of Dreams" and "Yellowstone" actor has been impactful for the 30-year-old company, which has locations throughout the Valley in Mesa, Glendale, Phoenix and Scottsdale. Pillor said that Lifted Trucks has received thousands of testimonials from customers over the years, but none with the reach of Costner.

