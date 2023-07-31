Iconic Paradise Valley church to be torn down to make way for luxury homes

The iconic Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley — practically across the street from the sprawling Ritz Carlton project under development — has been sold for $11 million in cash.

The buyers plan to raze the nearly 60-year-old structure to build luxury custom homes on the 5.3-acre parcel, said Jay Mecray, who represented the buyer and who is part of the residential development team. The deal closed on July 24.

A few years ago, the church at 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane already had sold off a corner 1-acre parcel, where a single luxury home is being built.

