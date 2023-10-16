Watch Now
How Avnet’s Diamondbacks jersey sponsorship is paying off

Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 16, 2023
The postseason success the Arizona Diamondbacks have had the last few weeks has put the young team in front of a lot more eyes on a national level. Also getting a lot more attention is Phoenix-based technology distributor and solutions provider Avnet Inc., which has its logo on the Diamondbacks jerseys.

An Avnet logo patch is featured on the sleeve of the Major League Baseball team and is visible on TV throughout the game — but especially when the Diamondbacks are up to bat.

The team and the company track how many impressions the logo is making each game and Phil Gallagher, Avnet’s CEO, told the Business Journal that he was already satisfied with the sponsorship deal — but seeing the team sweep through the first two rounds of the playoffs and make the NLCS is icing on the cake.

