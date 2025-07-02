HonorHealth inks major lease at East Valley office building

PHOENIX — One of the Phoenix metro’s largest health care providers will expand its cancer patient services in the East Valley, and won’t have to move far to do it.

Less than a mile-and-a-half away from its current – and smaller – cancer care center in Chandler, HonorHealth will see its office footprint in the city increase by nearly sevenfold after it signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at 2700 W. Frye Road, in the Chandler Integrated CareCampus near Loop 101 and Loop 202 junction.

By the end of next year, HonorHealth will take up most of the first floor of the three-story, 185,000-square-foot medical building, while CVS Health occupies space on the second floor. JLL’s Mari Lederman and Katie McIntyre represented the landlord, ViaWest Group, in the deal.

