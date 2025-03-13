Honeywell Aerospace survey finds travelers eager to catch an air taxi

Honeywell Aerospace says a new survey it conducted shows the public is ready for the kind of air taxi service that the Phoenix-based operation has been working on for years.

The company this month said the survey of 1,000 airline passengers in the U.S. revealed that 98% were open to hopping into an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (an eVTOL, or air taxi) as part of their travel plans in the future.

Honeywell has been working on systems connected to eVTOL aircraft for the past several years. In 2022, it signed a deal with Archer Aviation Inc. to provide flight control actuation and thermal management technologies. The company also has worked with Japanese company Denso Corp. in support of an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing jet built by German company Lilium for use in urban centers — Honeywell has already been working with Lilium on cockpit technologies.

