Home Run Dugout takes big swing in growing entertainment corridor near Talking Stick

A growing Texas entertainment concept is stepping up to the plate near Scottsdale.

Austin-based Home Run Dugout, which offers soft-toss baseball batting cages, is opening its first location outside Texas near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way on Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community land. It will start construction on a 65,000-square-foot building in 2025. The concept, which can roughly be described as Topgolf for baseball, will be located next to the existing Topgolf near Talking Stick Resort & Casino.

That 65,000-square-foot building will house 30 batting bays, a Biergarten mini-field, an on-site restaurant and three bars. Each of the batting bays features a 20-by-12-foot screen and five televisions to track hitting stats and other programming a party wants to watch.

The location will employ about 150 people in full- and part-time positions.

