Home Depot places huge Valley warehouse on sublease market

After quickly expanding its industrial footprint to keep up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Home Depot Inc. has placed its massive warehouse on the Valley's sublease market.

The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer started marketing its 1.3-million-square-foot Goodyear warehouse earlier this month through CBRE Group Inc.

Home Depot signed a 10-year lease for the entire space at the end of 2021, just west of the Phoenix Goodyear Airport at 16155 W. Elwood St. The facility has 3,866 square feet of office space, 233 dock doors, 691 trailer parking stalls and 40-foot clear height.

