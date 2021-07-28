Hollywood actor Steven Seagal sells Scottsdale 'bulletproof' mansion above list price

Actor Steven Seagal has sold his bulletproof mansion in Scottsdale above his asking price — an indication of the Valley's hot housing market, even in the luxury segment.

The 8,973-square-foot home at 9325 E. Brahma Road in Scottsdale sold for $3.55 million on July 2, above Seagal's asking price of $3.395 million. According to records filed with the Maricopa County Assessor's Office, Tracey A. Swanson is the new owner of the bulletproof mansion.

Seagal originally paid $3.5 million for the property in October 2010, according to the county assessor's office.

The floor-to-ceiling glass walls displayed throughout the 4-story home are made of bulletproof glass.

Julianna Eriksen , associate broker and residential luxury adviser for Engel & Volkers in Scottsdale and listing agent for the celebrity home, said she had several cash buyers interested in the property. She said the demand for luxury homes has not let up even during the heat of the summer.

