Steven Seagal's bulletproof Scottsdale home on the market for $3.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Actor Steven Seagal's unique home, built with bulletproof glass, is for sale now in the Valley.
The home, located among the Carefree Ranch Homesteads, overlooks the Chiricahua Golf Course.
It was reportedly built in 2001 and sits on 12 acres. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms inside 8,000 square feet.
The home features bulletproof glass, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
It's currently listed for sale for $3,395,000 by Julianna Eriksen and Bob Nathan of Engel & Völkers.
Several years ago, Seagal teamed up with Arizona law enforcement for a reality series filmed in Maricopa County. In 2018, Russia appointed Seagal as a "special representative" on US-Russian humanitarian ties, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CNN reported.