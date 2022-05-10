Historic Phoenix building sells after securing new restaurant tenant

PHOENIX — Not long after being advertised for sale, a well-known, fully leased historic edifice called the Gold Spot Building in Phoenix sold to a Valley entity.

The building, located at 1001 N. 3rd Ave. in the Roosevelt Historic District near downtown Phoenix, was built in 1925 and is considered one of the first shopping centers in the city.

Most recently, EVT Gold Spot LLC, an entity connected to Phoenix-based Eisenberg Co., sold the 12,257-square-foot building to The Historic Gold Spot LLC for $5.5 million at the end of April, according to real estate database Vizzda.

The building was previously known as the Gold Spot Marketing Center. It was redeveloped in the early 2000s after being left vacant for more than 20 years and has seen multiple owners since.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.