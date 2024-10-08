Watch Now
Historic downtown Phoenix home slated to become new restaurant

Phoenix-based LiveForward Development plans to preserve the historic Seargeant-Oldaker House in downtown Phoenix and transform the structure into a mixed-use project that will include a restaurant.

The house was built in 1909 and is known for its craftsman-style architecture and association with prominent Phoenician Elizabeth Seargeant-Oldaker.

It was previously expected to be demolished but will now be preserved and relocated on the same lot and turned into a restaurant, representing an investment of $2 million to $2.5 million.

