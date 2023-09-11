Hilton to add 20,000 Tesla EV chargers to hotels across North America

PHOENIX — Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is making a play to become the hospitality provider of choice for electric vehicle owners.

The McLean, Virginia-based hotel giant announced it plans to install up 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 of its hotels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting next year.

A new Hilton-branded 204-room hotel is scheduled to open in the Park Central complex in midtown Phoenix in 2024, while a Homewood Suites Hotel by Hilton was proposed earlier this year for the new Mercy Center mixed-use project in Gilbert.

Hilton plans to install at least six chargers at select hotels. It said once the installation is complete it would have the largest EV charging network of any hospitality company.

