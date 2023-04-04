HGTV's home flipping star Tarek El Moussa moving HQ to Scottsdale, buying second home

Tarek El Moussa, the star of a HGTV home flipping series, launched a solar company in January and plans to set up headquarters in Scottsdale.

"We are partners in Soar Energy," said El Moussa, the star of HGTV's hit shows "Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa," "Flip or Flop" and the newly premiered HGTV docuseries "The Flipping El Moussas," featuring him and his wife Heather.

"We launched the company in January and broke the industry record for the most systems sold in the first month of business," he said, adding that the solar systems are for individual homes.

"We are most likely going to be moving the headquarters of Soar Energy to Scottsdale in a couple of months," El Moussa said. "There's a good chance Heather and I are getting a second home in the Scottsdale area."

Whether the real estate power couple will buy an old fixer-upper and renovate it is yet to be seen.

"We'll either buy a bad fixer-upper or a brand new gorgeous move-in ready house," he said. "Nothing in between."

