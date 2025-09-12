Hermès arrives in Scottsdale: French brand's long-awaited Arizona expansion finally realized

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — French luxury retailer Hermès is fashionably late for its Arizona debut.

The company is opening its first store in the Grand Canyon State on Sept. 12 at Scottsdale Fashion Square, in a move that's been years in the making.

The brand is known for being a purveyor of fine leather handbags and accessories including its signature Birkin bag, named for British actress Jane Birkin.

The company is taking over an 11,000 square-foot space, formerly occupied by Crate & Barrel, that the luxury retailer has spent the last few years extensively renovating. The store also sells men's and women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, beauty, housewares, furniture and more.

