Here's something Phoenix hasn't heard in a while: Home prices show signs of stability

PHOENIX — After metro Phoenix home prices continued to decline in July, they have been leveling off in August, according to Valley market analysts.

While the latest results of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices released Aug. 29 showed a 1.1% increase in home prices in Phoenix and 1.3% across the nation between May and June, Realtors and analysts in the Valley say that doesn't reflect current market conditions.

"The real-time Phoenix numbers show a drop in July and so far a leveling off in August," said Todd S. Hall, a Phoenix Realtor with HomeSmart.

