Here's something Phoenix hasn't heard in a while: Home prices show signs of stability

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, a sale pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, N.H. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second straight month as lack of available homes continue to stifle house hunters. The National Association of Realtors said Monday, Nov. 30 that its index of pending sales fell 1.1%, to 128.9 in October, down from a reading of 130.3 in September. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 9:05 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 12:05:49-04

PHOENIX — After metro Phoenix home prices continued to decline in July, they have been leveling off in August, according to Valley market analysts.

While the latest results of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices released Aug. 29 showed a 1.1% increase in home prices in Phoenix and 1.3% across the nation between May and June, Realtors and analysts in the Valley say that doesn't reflect current market conditions.

"The real-time Phoenix numbers show a drop in July and so far a leveling off in August," said Todd S. Hall, a Phoenix Realtor with HomeSmart.

