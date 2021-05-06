HelloFresh to open distribution center in Phoenix, possibly 1,200 jobs

PHOENIX — HelloFresh, a meal kit company, is announcing plans to open a new distribution center in Phoenix, possibly providing as many as 1,200 new jobs over time.

The nearly 444,000-square-foot facility is located in southwest Phoenix near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road. It will be the company's largest shipping and fulfillment center in the world and will begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operational footprint on the West Coast,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “Joining our Richmond facility, this new Phoenix distribution center will help strengthen our presence in the region and further support our mission of excellent service and delivery of delicious meals. We also look forward to tapping in to the region’s talented labor pool and making a positive impact on the local community.”

“Phoenix welcomes another major foreign direct investment in the city, joining the billions of dollars of foreign investment from companies like TSMC and Apel. Phoenix is a growing market for food system entrepreneurs and innovators, the agrifood sector, and HelloFresh brings innovative technology and job opportunities to the city,” said Christine Mackay, the director of Phoenix Community and Economic Development.

If you are interested in a career opportunity with HelloFresh, click here.