Health system inks sponsorship with Valley pickleball facility

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based HonorHealth has signed a letter of intent to become the exclusive health and wellness partner for a huge indoor pickleball facility and pro arena to be built in the Scottsdale area.

Pure Pickleball & Padel is partnering with Scottsdale-based CaliberCos Inc. (Nasdaq: CWD) to build the 186,000-square-foot facility that will boast 48 pickleball and two padel courts, along with a 1,200-seat pro arena that is expected to begin construction this year and be completed in mid-2026.

As part of the multiyear agreement, HonorHealth will open a 3,000-square-foot sports performance and recovery center at the facility.

