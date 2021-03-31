Greater Phoenix Chamber launches diversity and inclusion toolkit for workplaces

PHOENIX — The Greater Phoenix Chamber is launching a Diversity and Inclusion Employer Toolkit for Chamber members to expand diversity and inclusion efforts in the workplace.

This toolkit will highlight on the key areas of diversity and inclusion that will help companies pick a starting point for D&I based on their business position and provide resources to help company leaders implement D&I processes.

The Chamber started expanding diversity and inclusion efforts in 2019 and formed a diversity and inclusion committee with business and community leaders to further develop resources for other businesses.

