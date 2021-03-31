Menu

Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Greater Phoenix Chamber launches diversity and inclusion toolkit for workplaces

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mattel, Inc.
New skin tones, hairstyles, body types and even eye colors have been created in an expansion of the brand's "Fashionistas" line.
Mattel expands definition a 'Barbie girl in a Barbie world' with diversity, including more Ken dolls
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 11:58:54-04

PHOENIX — The Greater Phoenix Chamber is launching a Diversity and Inclusion Employer Toolkit for Chamber members to expand diversity and inclusion efforts in the workplace.

This toolkit will highlight on the key areas of diversity and inclusion that will help companies pick a starting point for D&I based on their business position and provide resources to help company leaders implement D&I processes.

The Chamber started expanding diversity and inclusion efforts in 2019 and formed a diversity and inclusion committee with business and community leaders to further develop resources for other businesses.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV