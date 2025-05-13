Graduate medical school expands housing amid shortage, plans $269.7M in construction projects

GLENDALE, AZ — Midwestern University, which focuses on graduate students in medical professions, is investing up to $95 million to develop a student housing project on its Glendale campus.

Chanen Construction, which is building the 256-unit project, estimates total development costs to range somewhere between $75 million and $95 million.

While the entire project totaling eight two-story buildings is on track to finish construction by the end of the year, two to four of those buildings could be ready by this fall, said Jim Walters, senior vice president and director of operations for Phoenix-based Chanen Construction.

