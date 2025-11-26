Gov. Hobbs nominates Debbie Johnston to lead Arizona Department of Health Services

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs announced on Nov. 24 the nomination of Debbie Johnston as the new director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Johnston is a seasoned health care professional. She previously worked for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), where she focused on policy development and regulatory affairs.

In the announcement, Hobbs highlighted Johnston’s extensive experience and what she will bring to the role.

“[Johnston’s] longstanding relationships, strong leadership, and extensive experience with Arizona health care providers, especially our rural hospitals, will be assets to Arizonans and to the hundreds of thousands of health care providers that ADHS licenses,” Hobbs said in a statement.”

