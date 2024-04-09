Watch Now
Google data center's next phase goes to Mesa for review

Google phase 2.jpg
Stone Applications LLC via city of Mesa
A conceptual nighttime rendering of the second phase of Google's $1 billion data center in Mesa.
Google phase 2.jpg
As Google continues to build out the first phase of its $1 billion data center campus in Mesa, the city's design review board will hear a proposal for its second phase on April 9.

The second phase, which is referred to by the codename "Redhawk," consists of a 280,000-square-foot building used as a data center as well as a mechanical yard, an electrical yard and a medium-voltage substation. Those plans are similar to Google's first phase, which started construction last summer on a site of more than 185 acres near the northwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads.

In a separate case, the design review board will consider "Redhawk-HUB," which is a proposal to develop a single-story office building to the south of the second phase of the data center.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

