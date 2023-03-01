Goodyear OKs plan to reimburse developer $30M for downtown infrastructure

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request and development agreement to support its new downtown and reimburse the developers $30 million for public infrastructure.

Following the completion of its first office project within the city's Goodyear at Civic Square, Scottsdale-based Globe Corp. applied to rezone about 150 additional acres for a planned area development to allow for a mix of higher-density commercial and residential development. The property is generally located between Encanto Boulevard and Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue and 150th Drive.

That means the site could see new apartments, offices, restaurants, hotels, entertainment, stores, and various services located within a pedestrian-friendly area and a main street setting, according to the city. The southern portion of the property, located south of McDowell Road, could also see auto-related uses like a dealership.

