Goodyear economic development director resigns amid allegations of abusive behavior

GOODYEAR, AZ — The city of Goodyear's economic development director resigned in late August after she was placed on administrative leave amid allegations of bullying and negligence of job duties.

Though little was said by Goodyear officials when Lori Gary tendered her resignation, a letter the city served to Lori Gary on Aug. 26 said Gary would be placed on paid administrative leave "effective immediately" pending the results of an investigation into the use of offensive, inappropriate, demeaning or abusive language or behavior toward others; failure to adhere to or model city values; inefficiency, incompetence or negligence in duties; dishonesty or falsification of information or documents related to employment; and bullying or repeated mistreatment through verbal abuse, threatening, humiliating or offensive behavior.

The Phoenix Business Journal obtained the letter through a public records request.

Gary could not be reached for comment for this article despite multiple attempts by the Business Journal. The city said an investigation did not occur because Gary resigned first. The city declined to comment further on the allegations against Gary and said it did not have any more documents related to the allegations.

