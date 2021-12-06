Global home goods company signs major industrial lease in Glendale, could hire 3,000 workers

San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc, a global retail company known for its kitchenware and home furnishings, recently leased about 1.2 million square feet of industrial space in The Cubes at Glendale, according to multiple sources.

The premier specialty retailer is the parent company of popular brands such as Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham that sells high-quality home products.

Sources with knowledge of the deal said Williams-Sonoma signed a full lease in November for the first building at The Cubes at Glendale, a planned industrial park that at full buildout will include 5.5 million square feet of space developed on about 335 acres. The Cubes is located at 7723 N. Reems Road next to Luke Air Force Base just east of Loop 303.

The company could use the single building as a distribution warehouse, but documents obtained by the Phoenix Business Journal through a public records request show that Williams-Sonoma could have bigger plans.

Williams-Sonoma did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lease.

