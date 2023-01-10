Global firm opens $10M manufacturing facility in Phoenix as new U.S. hub

PHOENIX — A global company known for manufacturing high-tech materials based on specialty glass — used in everything from stovetops in the kitchen to microscopes in the laboratory — is making Phoenix the base for its U.S. diagnostics division.

Schott AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation in Germany and is in 37 countries, has set up its Schott Minifab unit in the Valley to manufacture rapid diagnostic devices for its customers.

The newly opened 40,000-square-foot facility at 4217 E. Cotton Center Blvd. will house a new fabrication lab and will focus on manufacturing custom DNA and protein biosensors and other microarrays on glass and polymer microfluidic consumable devices.

Greg Wolters, head of Schott Minifab, said the company invested more than $10 million to furnish the new lab, which includes a clean room.

