Glendale sports and entertainment district project clears Council hurdle

A new mixed-use project in Glendale passed its first hurdle with City Council on Tuesday.

Council approved the rezoning of a 39-acre site just across the I-10 from State Farm Stadium for a project dubbed “Envision Encore,” which is set to include high-density multifamily housing, commercial uses and potentially hotels.

The project does not yet have a developer associated with it. The property owner is Porter Fields LLC, which traces to an address in Yuma, according to Maricopa County records. The applicant for the rezoning was the city of Glendale.

