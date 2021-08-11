Glendale partners with developer to build large mixed-use project near Cardinals stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — A 62 acre parcel near State Farm Stadium and the future Crystal Lagoons Island Resort could soon be the site of a new, office-anchored mixed-use development, after the Glendale City Council voted Tuesday to enter into an agreement with Plaza Cos. to collaborate on the project.

The final vote on the project was 5-2. City Councilmembers Bart Turner and Lauren Tolmachoff voted against the proposal.

The site is just east of Loop 101 and south of the stadium and includes a 10-acre parcel owned by the Bidwill family, the owner of the Arizona Cardinals. The remainder of the site is owned by the city of Glendale.

“We have been working to get this queued up for two years,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said. “With all of the growth in that area, we wanted to find out how to better utilize that property.”

The site is currently being used as parking for Cardinals games, but that means that the site is only used a few times a year.

The new plans call for about 600,000 square feet of new, class A office space, 60,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, new hotels and about 230 apartment units. The city is also contractually obligated to provide parking for Cardinals games and for the Crystal Lagoons development, so the site will include a parking plan as well.

