Gilbert considers new Aldi grocery store proposal – again

A new Aldi could replace an abandoned former car sales lot in Gilbert.

In a study session on Aug. 7, Gilbert's Planning Commission heard a presentation for a new 19,423-square-foot Aldi store on the southeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Desert Lane, located just south of U.S. 60. Aldi Arizona LLC, an entity linked to the German grocer, is listed as the owner of the 3.63-acre parcel, according to the Maricopa County Assessor's Office.

The proposed Aldi location is just west of a future four-story, 257-unit multifamily project that's already received town approval.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.