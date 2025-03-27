Gila River Resorts & Casinos searches for new sponsorship opportunities

PHOENIX — Gila River Resorts & Casinos is looking to “push the boundaries” when it comes to sponsorships and has brought a third party to help identify new opportunities for the casino brand.

The Valley gaming and hospitality brand announced March 26 it will work with Dallas-based Peak Strategic Partnerships to find and broker sponsorship opportunities for Gila River Resorts & Casinos. The companies claim this partnership is the first of its kind in the tribal gaming industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peak Strategic Partnerships to push the boundaries of sponsorship and brand collaborations in the tribal gaming industry,” Dominic Orozco, the president and CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos, said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to tap into valuable markets and deliver unique experiences for our guests while strengthening our position as a leader in the industry.”

