Georgia Harris named executive director of nonprofit Playworks Arizona

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Georgia Harris is the new executive director of Playworks Arizona.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 05, 2024
Georgia Harris has been named as the new executive director for Playworks Arizona, a nonprofit dedicated to coaching youth and providing training and consultation for adults working with children.

“Playworks is excited to have Georgia onboard. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will forge the Arizona region for years to come," Vice President of Field Operations Kerryann Tomlinson said in a statement. "We look forward to her innovative approach to the mission of play and her extensive experience in building community partnerships.”

Playworks was founded nearly three decades ago in Oakland, California. The nonprofit now has 15 locations throughout the country, including one in Arizona established 11 years ago.

