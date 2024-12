Grand Canyon University’s head men's basketball coach appears committed to Phoenix for the long haul.

Bryce Drew, who led the Antelopes to their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in 2024, has purchased a $6.2 million home just north of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, according to Maricopa County records.

The home purchase comes months after Drew inked a 6-year contract extension with the Phoenix-based Christian university, GCU Athletic Director Jamie Boggs confirmed on Dec. 18.

