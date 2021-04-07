Fry’s set to open new West Valley store

BUCKEYE — Fry’s Food Stores, the Valley’s largest grocery chain, is expanding its footprint yet again, opening a new store in Buckeye this spring.

The 109,690 square-foot, full-service grocery store, is set to open on May 5 at 19600 W. Indian School Road, the company announced Tuesday.

Fry’s built the store on 12 acres the company bought for $2.6 million in February 2017, according to documents filed with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

The new Fry’s will serve the population that is quickly growing west of the Loop 303 in the West Valley. Fry’s is owned by Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), one of the world’s largest grocery chains.

