Fresh Start receives $1.3 million grant from JPMorgan Chase to help women of color with mental health

PHOENIX — Fresh Start Women’s Foundation announced Wednesday that it is offering expanded services throughout the Valley for women of color through a $1.3 million, three-year grant from JPMorgan Chase.

The Phoenix-based nonprofit provides resources to help women overcome adversity and achieve self-sufficiency. As part of its Impact Program, it is expanding its resources to address the disparity in mental health care among women of color.

“Coming out of the pandemic we could tell as an organization that women in general, and specifically women of color, were disproportionately impacted," Fresh Start CEO Kim McWaters said. "Just recognizing the size of our city and the great need for women in our community, we started looking at ways in which we could help them more.”

