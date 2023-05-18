Watch Now
Fresh Start receives $1.3 million grant from JPMorgan Chase to help women of color with mental health

Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
From left, Fresh Start Women's Foundation CEO Kim McWaters, therapist Ashlea Taylor-Barber, Kathy Hu, the managing director for J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Adrianne Wright, chair of the Fresh Start board, at a May 17 Fresh Start event.
Posted at 8:37 AM, May 18, 2023
PHOENIX — Fresh Start Women’s Foundation announced Wednesday that it is offering expanded services throughout the Valley for women of color through a $1.3 million, three-year grant from JPMorgan Chase.

The Phoenix-based nonprofit provides resources to help women overcome adversity and achieve self-sufficiency. As part of its Impact Program, it is expanding its resources to address the disparity in mental health care among women of color.

“Coming out of the pandemic we could tell as an organization that women in general, and specifically women of color, were disproportionately impacted," Fresh Start CEO Kim McWaters said. "Just recognizing the size of our city and the great need for women in our community, we started looking at ways in which we could help them more.”

