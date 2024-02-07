Freeport McMoRan names new CEO

PHOENIX — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has named Kathleen Quirk to succeed Richard Adkerson as CEO, completing her ascent into the top job in the international mining giant's C-suite.

Quirk will take over as CEO effective with the Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) annual meeting of shareholders on June 11, and she will retain her title as president. Adkerson will remain as the company's board chair, supporting the leadership transition and Freeport’s business on strategic matters of significance to the company.

Quirk joined Freeport in 1989 and worked through a series of corporate positions from investor relations to treasury responsibilities, until moving into the senior executive ranks in 2003 when she was named chief financial officer.

She was named president of FCX in 2021 and joined the board of directors in 2023.

Freeport-McMoRan is the second-largest publicly traded company based in Arizona, according to Business Journal research, based on total revenue.

