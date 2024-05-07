Fortescue starts work on $550M hydrogen hub project in Buckeye

An Australian-based green energy company is moving forward with its $550 million hydrogen hub project in Buckeye.

Fortescue Future Industries said it started moving dirt on the project — known as Arizona Hydrogen — on 158 acres in the southern part of the city, just west of State Route 85.

The facility, when complete, will mark Fortescue’s first U.S. green hydrogen hub, consisting of an 80-megawatt electrolyzer and liquefaction facility capable of producing more than 11,000 tons of liquid hydrogen annually.

Fortescue’s Arizona plant is expected to create 2,000 jobs during construction and more than 400 permanent positions — including 40 high-paying facility jobs — when in operation.

