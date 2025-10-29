Former Motorola campus demolition nears end, paving way for new industrial park in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The demolition of the former Motorola and Onsemi campus in Phoenix is getting closer to completion, with developers expecting to have a shovel-ready site for a new industrial infill project in the second quarter of next year.

Baker Development plans to transform the 62-acre site into the “AZUL Campus,” which is imagined as a flex industrial and office park, expected to attract a new major corporate headquarters user in the advanced manufacturing space or quantum computing space.

The site, located at 52nd Street and McDowell Road, was one of the first semiconductor campuses in the country. It was built in the 1950s and served as a manufacturing facility for Motorola, at one point employing 3,000 people.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.