Forbes: Arizona Coyotes are the least valuable team in the NHL

The Arizona Coyotes are the least valuable team in the National Hockey League, according to a new report by Forbes.

The financial publication publishes a list every year ranking the NHL franchises by their valuation, and in the 2021 list, which was published last week, the Coyotes came in dead last.

Forbes valued the Coyotes at $400 million. The top-ranked team – the New York Rangers – was valued at $2 billion. The Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers are the three teams just ahead of the Coyotes, valued respectively at $500 million, $475 million and $450 million.

The Coyotes' low valuation has several factors, including its arena situation and poor financial performance.

As of now, the Coyotes don’t have a place to play for the 2022-2023 season. The team and league, which spoke negatively about Gila River Arena in Glendale for years, are searching for a new Valley home.

