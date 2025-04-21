Fogo de Chão to join Dick's House of Sport, Whole Foods at East Valley shopping center

Fogo de Chão, a popular Brazilian steakhouse chain, has leased space in Gilbert to open its second location in the Valley.

On April 17, documents were filed with Maricopa County showing Fogo de Chão has leased an 8,424-square-foot space in the upcoming Signature at SanTan Village retail development in Gilbert, near the intersection of Williams Field Road and San Tan Village Parkway.

The executed lease comes just weeks after Dick’s Sporting Goods acquired nine acres of the same shopping center to build a 119,397-square-foot House of Sport concept at the site.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.