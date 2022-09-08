First look: Smart technology hotel planned for historic motel property in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Atlanta-based EV Hotel Group is planning to open one of its first automated, technology-focused hotels in downtown Phoenix.

The new multi-story hotel will be developed on the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and Van Buren Street, where the City Center Motel buildings were developed in the 1950s and have remained since.

The motel was most recently used as a Travelodge by Wyndham Phoenix Downtown, city of Phoenix documents said. The main building is located at 600 W. Van Buren St., while the additional building is located at 316 N. 6th Ave.

The owner of the property, Fabius Enterprise LLC, applied last year to demolish the entire property, but after pushback from residents and advocates, the owner agreed to preserve and incorporate the main historical building into the planned hotel, the Phoenix New Times reported in December.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.