Firm looks to redevelop Phoenix commercial buildings into mixed-use project along Grand Canal

RAS Developments Inc. is in the process of turning several old commercial buildings into a new mixed-use facility with housing, restaurants, office space and more in Phoenix's Alhambra Village.

The uptown Phoenix project, called Forty600, will be located on about two acres near the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Coolidge Street with frontage along the Grand Canal north of Steele Indian School Park.

RAS Developments, based in Phoenix, is proposing to turn the existing space into a seven-story building that comprises about 150 luxury multifamily units above 6,800 square feet of ground-floor commercial, restaurant, retail and office spaces each fronting the canal, Central Avenue and Coolidge Street.

Project documents show that the south portion of the building, which faces the canal, would include four, two-story ground-floor live/work spaces for small business owners like artists, architects and consultants that can live on one floor and work on another.

