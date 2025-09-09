Fiesta Bowl organization rebrands as Fiesta Sports Foundation to highlight year-round community impact

The organization that puts on the Fiesta Bowl, one of college football’s most high-profile postseason games, wants people in the Valley to look at it differently.

Formerly known as the “Fiesta Bowl Organization,” the nonprofit entity has rebranded itself to the Fiesta Sports Foundation and has adopted the slogan “Our season never ends.” As part of the changes, the Fiesta Sports Foundation has reworked how it takes donations toward its various causes.

The rebrand is supposed to keep the historic and iconic nature of the actual Fiesta Bowl game, while tying it to the other events, programs and initiatives the organization puts on throughout the year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.