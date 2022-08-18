Fiesta Bowl Charities donates $3M to Arizona organizations for fifth straight year

PHOENIX — The philanthropic arm of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl Parade, announced that it has given more than $3 million in donations for the 2022-2023 season.

It’s the fifth straight season that Fiesta Bowl Charities has reached the $3 million mark for donations, which the organization said means it has given the most of any college football organization on an annual basis.

Fiesta Bowl Charities said the donations will be used to benefit 40 Arizona nonprofits focused on youth, sports and education, with $1 million committed for the group’s Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program. About 400 teachers receive $2,500 each through that program.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.