Feta Cowboy: New Pita Jungle eatery includes real estate investment partnership

TEMPE, AZ — The team behind Pita Jungle is set to introduce a new concept in the Valley before the end of the year that is meant to connect with a younger demographic as well as usher in the company's new commercial real estate development strategy.

Feta Cowboy, the new concept, is expected to have at least a soft opening before the end of 2024 in Tempe in the McClintock Fountains retail plaza on the northeast corner of Warner Road and McClintock Drive.

The fast-casual restaurant is something the Pita Jungle team has been developing behind the scenes for several years and will have a menu that mixes Mediterranean food with Southwest cuisine.

