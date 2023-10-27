Federal grant could help establish tech hub in greater Phoenix area

PHOENIX — A consortium led by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council was awarded a federal grant that will help establish Phoenix as a designated technology hub focused on health care innovation — a fast-growing industry in the Valley.

Through the federal CHIPS Act, the U.S. Economic Development Administration designated 31 tech hubs in October focused on building up workforce, research, manufacturing, innovation, commercialization and national defense in emerging technologies across the country.

In addition to the Tech Hub designations, the EDA also awarded Strategy Development Grants to tech hubs and groups that applied solely for the grants such as GPEC.

The grant will help the Phoenix consortium achieve a tech hub designation and support its public-private collaboration and investment "designed to further position greater Phoenix within the healthcare innovation economy," GPEC said in a release about the grant.

