Father-son developers of Mesa athletics complex plead guilty to bond fraud scheme

MESA, AZ — The father and son duo that developed the massive sports complex in Mesa now known as Arizona Athletic Grounds have pleaded guilty to a series of fraudulent schemes that helped them build the park.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced May 28 that Randy and Chad Miller pleaded guilty to securities fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with their alleged scheme to defraud municipal bond investors.

The Millers face up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of securities offering fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan will sentence the Millers at a later date.

Arizona Athletic Grounds — which was formerly known as Legacy Sports Park and Bell Bank Park — is a 320-acre park made up of dozens of facilities, including a 3,000-seat outdoor stadium, a 2,800-seat indoor arena, 35 soccer/lacrosse/football fields, 57 indoor volleyball courts, eight baseball and softball fields, 20 basketball courts and more.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.