Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Father-son developers of Mesa athletics complex plead guilty to bond fraud scheme

Randy and Chad Miller pleaded guilty to securities fraud and aggravated identity theft charges
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Rocky Mountain Resources
Posted

MESA, AZ — The father and son duo that developed the massive sports complex in Mesa now known as Arizona Athletic Grounds have pleaded guilty to a series of fraudulent schemes that helped them build the park.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced May 28 that Randy and Chad Miller pleaded guilty to securities fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with their alleged scheme to defraud municipal bond investors.

The Millers face up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of securities offering fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan will sentence the Millers at a later date.

Arizona Athletic Grounds — which was formerly known as Legacy Sports Park and Bell Bank Park — is a 320-acre park made up of dozens of facilities, including a 3,000-seat outdoor stadium, a 2,800-seat indoor arena, 35 soccer/lacrosse/football fields, 57 indoor volleyball courts, eight baseball and softball fields, 20 basketball courts and more.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen