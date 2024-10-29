Experiential 'Cartique' venue eyed for entertainment corridor near Scottsdale

A proposed entertainment venue aimed at bringing car enthusiasts to Scottsdale has begun taking shape.

Platinum Advisors LLC's Jim and Ryan Riggs, a father-son duo who have been brokering deals for entertainment users at a large project along Loop 101 near Scottsdale on property known as The Riverwalk Development, are working on their own auto-focused concept within the development known as Cartique.

The concept, to be built on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land, was born out of the Riggs' love for cars. Cartique will combine auto and art into a 100,000-square-foot building. The Riggs are negotiating with CaliberCos — the master developer of the 100 acres that make up the Riverwalk mixed-use project — to buy the ground lease on which Cartique would be built.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.