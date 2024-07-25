Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Existing home sales continue to slide in Arizona, nationwide

At the same time, the median sales price hit an all-time high for the second straight month
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June for the fourth straight month as elevated mortgage rates and record-high prices kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.89 million, the fourth consecutive month of declines, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Existing home sales were also down 5.4% compared with June last year. Yet home prices climbed for the 12th month in a row.
Home sale.jpg
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jul 25, 2024

PHOENIX — Existing U.S. home sales slipped 5.4% to an annualized 3.89 million — the lowest level since December 2023 — after falling 0.7% in May, according to the National Association of Realtors.

This is the fourth-straight drop amid high mortgage rates and low affordability, which have undermined home demand, said Jay Hawkins, senior economist for BMO Capital Markets.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

At the same time, the median sales price jumped to a record high of $426,900 nationwide, according to NAR. This is the second straight month it reached an all-time high, and the 12th consecutive month of year-over-year price gains.

"The weakness in the housing market outside of home prices is likely to continue until the Fed starts cutting interest rates in September," Hawkins said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen