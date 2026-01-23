Empire Group to break ground on $165M apartment tower near Phoenix Art Museum

PHOENIX — Empire Group of Cos. plans to break ground next month on a 24-story apartment tower near the Phoenix Art Museum.

The $165 million project in midtown is part of $1.22 billion in total development costs the Scottsdale-based developer has on its plate across four apartment tower projects — along with another $1.07 billion in build-to-rent projects totaling 3,500 units across 15 properties in metro Phoenix.

To be called The Whitney, that 24-story project will include 328 apartment units and 314,000 square feet of retail space. Brinkmann is general contractor for the project, which is set to rise at the southwest corner of Central Avenue and McDowell Road in downtown Phoenix.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.