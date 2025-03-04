Education campuses unveil West Valley expansion

Avila University is planning to expand in Arizona with a new location in Goodyear's growing downtown core.

The private Catholic university based in Kansas City, Missouri, will provide opportunities for students to receive graduate degrees in business and technology management at its new location, it announced on Feb. 24.

Scottsdale-based Globe Corp. is currently finalizing a lease for Avila at its GEN1 office in downtown Goodyear with the school for 17,370 square feet in the building. Global University Systems will lease the space for its Avila University brand.

Separately, the city of Peoria announced in February that a new Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) is being planned for the West Valley municipality.

