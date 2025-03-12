Watch Now
East Valley Institute of Technology land lease dispute heats up

School officials started looking into the land lease last week after alleging it was an 'illegal' lease
MESA, AZ — What started out as an internal review of a 13-year-old land lease at East Valley Institute of Technology has turned into a legal battle involving a Canadian developer, which in turn has filed its own notice of claim related to the disagreement.

EVIT filed a lawsuit last month in Maricopa County Superior Court asking a judge to invalidate what EVIT administration alleges is an "illegal" lease on its Mesa campus.

In response, one of the key parties in EVIT’s lawsuit filed a Notice of Claim — obtained by the Business Journal — which allows EVIT to consider the claim and decide whether to accept a settlement demand.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

