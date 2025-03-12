East Valley Institute of Technology land lease dispute heats up

MESA, AZ — What started out as an internal review of a 13-year-old land lease at East Valley Institute of Technology has turned into a legal battle involving a Canadian developer, which in turn has filed its own notice of claim related to the disagreement.

EVIT filed a lawsuit last month in Maricopa County Superior Court asking a judge to invalidate what EVIT administration alleges is an "illegal" lease on its Mesa campus.

In response, one of the key parties in EVIT’s lawsuit filed a Notice of Claim — obtained by the Business Journal — which allows EVIT to consider the claim and decide whether to accept a settlement demand.

